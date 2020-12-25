CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas’ next police chief isn’t from North Texas, but by the looks of his Twitter account on Christmas Day, his family is looking forward to the move.

Chief Eddie Garcia, whose hiring the city announced on Wednesday, Dec. 23, posted photos showing his kids wearing Dallas Cowboy Ceedee Lamb #88 jerseys.

Chief Garcia posted a picture of himself wearing a #22 jersey.

Garcia retired earlier this month as chief of police in San Jose, California.

He is set to take over his new role with the Dallas Police Department on February 3, 2021.

