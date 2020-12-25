DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas’ next police chief isn’t from North Texas, but by the looks of his Twitter account on Christmas Day, his family is looking forward to the move.
Chief Eddie Garcia, whose hiring the city announced on Wednesday, Dec. 23, posted photos showing his kids wearing Dallas Cowboy Ceedee Lamb #88 jerseys.
Hoping everyone is having a great Christmas!! Mine started early…..And, Hmmmm…..I think they’re ready!! @DallasPD pic.twitter.com/y4MCBosqvq
— Chief Eddie Garcia (Ret.) (@sjpdchief) December 25, 2020
Chief Garcia posted a picture of himself wearing a #22 jersey.
I’m a little more old school. 🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/i4nRlxUxlg
— Chief Eddie Garcia (Ret.) (@sjpdchief) December 26, 2020
Garcia retired earlier this month as chief of police in San Jose, California.
He is set to take over his new role with the Dallas Police Department on February 3, 2021.
