DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was fatally shot at a car wash in the West Dallas area Friday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to a shooting at 4626 Bernal Drive just after 9 p.m. Arriving officers found the victim, 23-year-old Jose Loera, inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
Police are investigating his death as a homicide and are asking anyone who may have information to call 214.681.1786. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214.373.8477.
