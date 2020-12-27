DFW Weather: Last Days Of 2020 To See Cooler Temperatures, Possible Strong StormsBig changes in weather are ahead as we close out 2020 and they could affect our New Year's Eve celebrations.

'We're Very Hopeful About Next Year': Dallas Family To Start Rebuilding More Than 1 Year After TornadoOn Christmas Day last year, the Singers' house near Preston and Royal in Dallas had just been declared a total loss.

Gardening 101: When, Where And How To Plant Your TreePlanting a tree is quite a commitment. Many trees live well past 100 years and some easily get to 200 years old, growing the entire time.