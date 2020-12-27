Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way interviews were able to be conducted in 2020. So, the CBS 11 Sports department made changes as well.
We invited some of Dallas/Fort Worth’s most important and influential sports figures to join us for virtual chats. Always candid and usually very entertaining.
We called it Living Room Sports, and in 2020 we heard from figures such as hall of famers Charles Haley and Drew Pearson, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, and former Cowboys head coach Barry Switzer.
Watch our Best of Living Room Sports segment in the video player above.