(CBSDFW.COM) – What a run of great December weather lately. Just look at the daytime highs at DFW over the last ten days. All but one registered above normal temperatures. Sunday was just exceptional, a high of 74 degrees, a day more typical of early April rather then late December

You wouldn’t expect days like this to last in any month of winter. Big changes are ahead and they could affect our New Year’s Eve celebrations.

A major storm system is sweeping in from the west. Monday won’t be so bad, just some clouds and highs in the low 60s. We could end up with some drizzle around by tomorrow night and overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday doesn’t look so great: cloudy, foggy, windy and light rain/drizzle most of the day. Highs will only be in the low 60s to boot. Yuck.

Tuesday and Wednesday it appears we’ll get the worst of the system as a low pressure system moves right over Texas

This low will produce strong storms and heavy rain on Wednesday. Temperatures will stay in the 50s. Some of these storms could even produce damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

The big story however is how the low is positioned to our southeast as it slows down and starts to lift northeast. This means it will start pulling in cold air as it is still producing precipitation for us. As the temperatures drop Wednesday night we’ll see this rain transition over to a rain/snow combination.

With the cold air pouring in all day on Thursday we’ll continue to see a rain/snow mix through most of the day. It’ll be windy with temperatures staying in the 40s. This set-up doesn’t typical produce large amounts of winter precipitation, but this could continue into the evening hours of New Years. It will change over to a snow/sleet combination as we close the day and get into the evening.

The hope is that the low pulls away fast enough to end the wintry mix by the later evening hours and the New Year’s celebrations.

Stay tuned. I expect midnight temperatures to be just above freezing.

We do know we’ll get the best rain of the month, perhaps one to two inches of rain with heavier amounts to our east. We’ve been dry for the most part since October so this heavy rain will be appreciated.

The New Year will start with a cold day in the low 50s.

