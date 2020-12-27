ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after Arlington police said he crashed into a vehicle that was disabled on Highway 360.
Police said they responded to the crash just before 2 a.m. in the 200 block of the highway.
According to police, a vehicle with two occupants had been involved in a crash that caused it to become disabled in the lanes of traffic. Police said the driver was about to get out when another vehicle with three occupants crashed into the disabled vehicle.
The disabled vehicle’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
Police said the other driver, a man in his 40s, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. Those who survived were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
