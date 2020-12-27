FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews in Fort Worth are continuing to monitor a large mulch fire, which started overnight, that they say is contained.
The fire department said it responded to the 6200 block of Salt Road in the southeastern area of the city in regards to the fire.
Officials said four piles of mulch that were about 40-feet tall began burning on their own between midnight and 1 a.m. Mulch can generate heat as it decomposes, which can cause fires.
Photos from last night’s mulch fire, 6200 Salt Rd in southeast Fort Worth. The fire is still ongoing but contained by FW firefighters. Photos c/o Glen E. Ellman pic.twitter.com/lNg90fDEmQ
— Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) December 27, 2020
Photos from the fire department show flames and large amounts of smoke coming from the area as they contained it.
Crews will let the fire burn itself out.
