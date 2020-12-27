LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks’ 50-point halftime lead against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday was the largest margin at the midway point of a game in NBA history.
The score at halftime was 77-27 as the Mavs were on fire behind Luka Doncic’s 18 points and Josh Richardson’s 15 points.
with the biggest halftime lead in NBA history……….. 😳#Lexus pic.twitter.com/AjSW4L32nW
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 27, 2020
The previous NBA record for the largest halftime lead, according to the Mavericks, was 47 points by the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 2, 1991 against the Sacramento Kings.
The Mavericks lead the Los Angeles Clippers by 50 points at the half, setting a new franchise and @NBA record.
The NBA’s previous record for largest lead at the midway point was 47 points by GSW on 11/2/1991 against SAC. pic.twitter.com/2AR0LBZCwM
— Mavs PR (@MavsPR) December 27, 2020
The Mavericks are still looking for their first win of the season following losses to the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.
