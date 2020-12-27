CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks’ 50-point halftime lead against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday was the largest margin at the midway point of a game in NBA history.

The score at halftime was 77-27 as the Mavs were on fire behind Luka Doncic’s 18 points and Josh Richardson’s 15 points.

The previous NBA record for the largest halftime lead, according to the Mavericks, was 47 points by the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 2, 1991 against the Sacramento Kings.

The Mavericks are still looking for their first win of the season following losses to the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.

