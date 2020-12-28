Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – A second round of stimulus checks may soon land in the bank accounts of millions of Americans after President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion economic relief package on Sunday night. Yet in signing the bill, Mr. Trump once again called for its $600 stimulus checks to be boosted to $2,000 per person.
On Monday, the House will vote on increasing the amount of the relief checks to $2,000 per adult and $600 for children. On Sunday Trump said the Senate should also “start the process for a vote that increases checks to $2,000.”
♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsmews.com ♦♦♦