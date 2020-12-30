CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspected tornado touched down before the lunch hour on December 30 in Corsicana, snapping trees and damaging several mobile homes. The clean up effort continued into Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Officials with the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service believe either an EF0 or EF1 tornado caused the damage.

A CBS 11 News crew went to a mobile home park just off of Cottonwood Circle where they found more than a dozen homes damaged. The roof was peeled back on one mobile home, and metal pieces from others were strewn about.

Weather experts are reviewing the damage and radar video to assess exactly where the storm passed over and the tornado touched down. Right now it is believed the twister was on the ground for about 15 seconds.

Initially emergency crews thought they were dealing with straight line winds but they quickly realized the circumstances were more serious.

“As more information came in we became aware of this damage,” explained Eric Meyers, Emergency Management Coordinator for the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management. “It was obvious that we were not dealing with straight line winds but a small feature tornado, very compact but still damaging nonetheless.”

The American Red Cross is assisting residents affected by the storm. Between 15 and 30 are said to have been displaced. There are no reports of injuries.

