NAVARRO COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather Service has confirmed it was a tornado that caused damage in Corsicana on December 30.
A neighborhood in the city — about 50 miles south of Dallas — was hit by an EF0 tornado just before 11:00 a.m.
The storm caused damage to roofs and the siding of some homes. At least 13 manufactured and frame-built homes sustained damage. The twister also downed several trees.
NWS officials said the tornado ‘formed at the Nature Park Optimist Softball Complex, where it damaged a small concession/storage building, toppled a light pole, and destroyed awnings, fencing, and signage’.
Wind speeds from the tornado are estimated to have reached 85 miles per hour.
No one was hurt.
