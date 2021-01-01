DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Regardless of the new calendar year, the damage done by 2020 will not be forgotten as many small businesses are still struggling.

Rose Costumes shop in Denton, is one who says they may be on their final leg. “It would be a shame if we lost it,” said owner Annemarie Aldrich.

The shop has been a Denton staple for 44 years. But since March, many of their costumes have hung on hangers.

“It’s been very tough,” Aldrich said.

Back at the start of the pandemic, she had to shut down her shop. To stay open, they needed to be essential. That’s when their not for profit, “Project Mask Maker” began.

“We realized that we had a really unique skill set, and we thought, we can do this!” Aldrich said.

Up to now, her employees and hundreds of volunteers have made and donated over 15,000 masks to local agencies in need of PPE.

And all this time, she’s paid her staff out of pocket. It was a way to keep them busy and employed. But Aldrich says she never thought it would go on this long.

“I have used my own savings to keep them employed,” Aldrich said. “In the beginning, if you remember, this was only supposed to last a few months.”

The shop is in the same boat as many other small businesses who have struggled this year.

She says she applied for the paycheck protection program, but says the money only helped for a couple months.

Currently the shop is only renting and selling online, but Aldrich says the sales just haven’t returned.

“At this point, the sales have not been enough,” Aldrich says. “I think with us giving back to the community, I do feel the same will happen for us. I do feel like we will survive. We just need to stay strong, positive and believe.”

Rose Costumes has put together a Go Fund Me account for anyone interested in donating.

