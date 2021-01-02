CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 49-year-old man has died after he was found stabbed at a bus stop in Dallas Friday afternoon, police said.

Police said they responded to the 6200 block of Highland Hills Drive at around 3:40 p.m. and found the victim, 49-year-old Jermaine Maurice Holloway, with multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police do not have any suspects as they continue to investigate the homicide. Anyone who may have information is asked to call 214.671.3686.

