ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After receiving 4,500 additional doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the Arlington Fire Department will begin vaccinating eligible residents and workers once again at Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center starting Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Residents are required to register through Tarrant County Public Health to receive the vaccine.

TCHP will assign a specific number of people to the Arlington’s vaccination site located at 1200 Ballpark Way.

Those receiving TCPH vaccine notification will be validated when they arrive at the Arlington site.

Those without TCPH confirmation will be turned away.

Arlington’s initial intake process is no longer valid as we move towards a single coordination point for all Tarrant County residents.

The single coordination point is essential from a vaccination management perspective because the mass vaccination effort may last for months.

The hours of operation for the Arlington site will be 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The days of operation will be determined based on vaccine dose allotment.

Regular updates will be provided on the Arlington Fire Department Facebook page and then forwarded to other social media sites.

Individuals who fall in groups Phase 1A and Phase 1B are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

These are typically first responders, healthcare workers, and people over 65 or who have certain chronic medical conditions that place them at a higher risk.

Click here to see if you are included in group Phase 1A and Phase 1B to be currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Arlington Fire Department asks for patience as we continue to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly and as efficiently as possible.

Other entities in Arlington and Tarrant County are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations, including Tarrant County Public Health clinics, JPS clinics and individual pharmacies.

