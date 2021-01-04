Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver was killed following a high-speed crash off northbound Dallas Parkway between Park and Parker in Plano Monday morning, Jan. 4.
Plano Police said Heather Alayne Hawkins, 33, of Rowlett was exiting the tollway “at a high rate of speed, lost control and struck a tree” around 7:20 a.m.
Witnesses reported her to be swerving across lanes of traffic.
The driver was extricated from the vehicle by Plano Fire-Rescue personnel and rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
Speed is a factor in this crash and intoxication is suspected with toxicology reports pending, police said.
Police closed the exit to Parker Road during the investigation and vehicle removal.