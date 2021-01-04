CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver was killed following a high-speed crash off northbound Dallas Parkway between Park and Parker in Plano Monday morning, Jan. 4.

Plano Police said Heather Alayne Hawkins, 33, of Rowlett was exiting the tollway “at a high rate of speed, lost control and struck a tree” around 7:20 a.m.

Witnesses reported her to be swerving across lanes of traffic.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle by Plano Fire-Rescue personnel and rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Speed is a factor in this crash and intoxication is suspected with toxicology reports pending, police said.

(credit: Tim Anders/CBS 11 News)

Police closed the exit to Parker Road during the investigation and vehicle removal.

 

