DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Confusing and frustrating. That’s how many are describing the process to learn when – and how – they’ll be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s been a long wait – plus a long line, even for those at the front of the line for the vaccine.

Group 1A is still the priority in Texas. That’s health care workers and long-term care residents and staff. Group 1B – those 65 and older or with serious underlying health conditions – are now eligible for the vaccine. But finding one isn’t easy.

“Those people really should be actively looking for a vaccine,” said Dr. Dr. Beth Kassanoff-Piper, President of the Dallas County Medical Society. “And so if that means you have to sign up at a grocery store or somewhere else that you hear about to get one, then go ahead and do that. It doesn’t matter where you get it.”

Both Dallas and Tarrant Counties have registration portals to sign up when you’re eligible. You can also sign up for vaccine-related information with most major pharmacies and grocery stores.

“If you can plug yourself into one of those systems, or even multiple of those systems, you’ve got a better shot at getting it early,” she said, those stressing you should remove your name once you receive the vaccine.

But many providers are still working through their waiting lists from 1A.

According to the CDC, more than 13 million doses were sent out nationwide, but only 4.2 million have been injected. The federal government’s goal was 20 million by the end of December.

Dr. Kassanoff-Piper said providers learn about their allotments only days before they arrive.

“It’s not like placing an order for flu shots or something where we’re in control of how much we get.”

As the rollout continues slowly, she asked for patience.

“It’s frustrating and it’s disappointing, because we want everyone to be vaccinated just as quickly as they can,” she said.

The Texas Pharmacy Association estimates it will be spring when the general public is eligible but said that’s subject to change.

