McALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A fourth man was sentenced Monday, Jan. 4, for his role in a human smuggling operation in South Texas that officials say kept more than 100 people hidden in a shed during summer heat.

Odilon Oyervides Jr. was sentenced to nine years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Randy Crane during a court hearing in McAllen.

In December, three other men were sentenced.

Two men each received 10-year prison terms while the other was sentenced to more than five years.

Authorities say the four men, all from Roma, were arrested after one of the individuals who was being held in the shed in rural Starr County escaped and sought help.

He told law enforcement he and others were being held against their will.

Authorities said the four men held the immigrants in an open-sided shed without a shower or toilet facilities in the middle of summer and placed the group at risk for serious bodily injury or death.

Crane said the men threatened the immigrants with stun guns and a firearm, physically mistreated them and failed to provide them with enough food and water.

