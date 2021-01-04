TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Rep. Kay Granger has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Fort Worth representative received the vaccine in December, but tested positive after returning to Washington for the new session of Congress.
According to spokeswoman Sarah Flaim, Granger was tested for coronavirus in accordance with the Attending Physician’s guidance for members when traveling from their home state.
“She was later notified that she tested positive and immediately quarantined. Having received the vaccine in December, she is asymptomatic and feeling great! She will remain under the care of the her doctor.”
Three weeks ago, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was given to frontline workers in North Texas.
Health officials will consider those who received their second boost of the vaccine Monday ‘fully vaccinated’ in another two weeks.
