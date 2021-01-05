Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On January 4, 2020 the man police say killed Earl Williams, 26, in 2018 — William Wesley turned himself into the Dallas County Sheriff.
Williams was found dead in the 6200 block of Concerto Lane in the early morning hours on Nov. 19, 2018.
Through the course of the investigation, the Dallas Police Homicide Unit identified Wesley as a suspect.
Wesley was charged with murder, a felony of the first degree.
His bond will be set by a Dallas County Magistrate.
