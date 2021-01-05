Officials Confirm It Was A Tornado That Caused Storm Damage In Corsicana On December 30The National Weather Service has confirmed it was a tornado that caused damage in Corsicana on December 30.

Parts Of Texas Expected To Get Heavy Snow After Storm Spawns Tornado In Navarro CountyMore than a foot of snow could accumulate in parts of Texas as a winter storm continues to move across the southwestern part of the state Wednesday. As the storm moves eastward it could spawn tornadoes in parts of Texas and Louisiana on New Year's Eve.

Suspected Tornado Touches Down In Navarro County, Damages Some 13 Homes In CorsicanaA suspected tornado touched down before the lunch hour on December 30 in Corsicana, snapping trees and damaging several mobile homes. The clean up effort continued into Wednesday afternoon and evening.