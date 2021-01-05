McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Collin County launched a vaccine wait list on January 5 for Collin County residents who meet Texas Department of State Health Services Phase 1A and 1B categories for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The online form will take requests in the order received, let the registrant know where they are in line for the vaccine, then notify them when vaccines become available from the county’s health department and schedule appointments.

As of Tuesday morning, the county has yet to receive any new shipments of vaccine from DSHS.

The county receives short notice on vaccine shipments and will post vaccine availability here.

By Monday, all available vaccine doses were administered or scheduled for people in Phase 1A and 1B categories.

Collin County Health Care Services received 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine last week, or about 6% of the 17,000-plus doses initially shipped to 23 pharmacies, hospitals, and health care providers across the county.

Due to the limited volume of vaccines available to Collin County, people are encouraged to contact their primary health care provider and their local pharmacy to inquire about additional vaccine availability.

However, most private health care providers (pharmacies, hospitals, physicians) maintain their own vaccine wait lists separate from the Collin County Health Care Services wait list.

