DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 2,794 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Of those, 2,563 are confirmed cases and 231 are probable cases.
“Today we have 1,113 COVID hospitalizations & almost 2,800 cases,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Twitter. “We as individuals control these numbers and our actions drive them up or down. Please follow the recommendations to limit all non-essential activity.”
There is a cumulative total of 182,156 confirmed cases (PCR test).
There is a cumulative total of 22,218probable cases (antigen test).
A total of 1,698 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness, after 20 more were announced Tuesday.
Tarrant County reported 1,947 new cases on Tuesday, along with eight deaths.
