DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Homicide Unit has identified Frederick Daniels, 26, as a suspect in the murder of Taboric Lee, 32.
Lee was shot and killed on December 14, 2020 in the 1600 block of Caldwell Ave.
Witnesses told detectives they saw a young, Black male flee the location on foot after the shooting.
Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the location of Daniels contact 911.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Det. Kramer with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3608 or ronald.kramer@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
