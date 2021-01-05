Watch Brian New’s report on CBS 11 at 6 p.m. It will be posted here after it airs.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For millions of Americans, a second stimulus check has already been directly deposited.

But not everyone has, and some are wondering, “What now?”

The checks are smaller this time: Just $600 per person instead of $1,200, but the IRS promises this second round of payments will go out faster than the first.

“They are focused on speed above all else,” said Bob Probasco, a tax expert from Texas A&M Law School.

Probasco said if your check hasn’t arrived, don’t worry just yet.

The biggest reason people have not received their checks by now is the IRS is still in the process of sending out paper checks as well as payments on debit cards.

The other main reason people aren’t getting paid, is because of their income.

Lawmakers lowered the income threshold this time, with the cutoff for even a reduced payment at $87,000 for a single person and $174,000 for a married couple.

“I think some things will go a lot smoother because of the lessons they learned from the first go around,” said Probasco.

He said the speed in which the IRS is sending out these checks is causing other issues.

For those who recently changed bank accounts or moved, the IRS hasn’t had time to update the information.

Those folks will have to wait until their file their taxes to claim the credit.

People may also run into an issue if their 2019 tax return is part of a backlog of paper returns the IRS still has not processed.

“As of Thanksgiving there were still about 7 million tax returns from 2019 that still had not been processed by the IRS,” said Probasco.

Without a processed tax return, the IRS will not be sending out a check.

Probasco said if this happens to you, you too will have to wait until you file your taxes to get your money.

MORE FROM CBSDFW