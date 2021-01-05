ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Health Resources will postpone outpatient elective and non-essential surgeries and procedures starting Thursday, January 7, 2021.
A spokesperson said the decision comes after the the prevalence of COVID-19 positive patients has caused “a severe stress on inpatient and emergency department bed capacity and staffing resources.”
Coupled with the record numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in Tarrant County, hospital officials had no choice but to “initiate their surge plans to accommodate the increased volume.”
The postponement applies to all wholly owned hospitals.
Texas Health Resources is one of the largest faith-based, nonprofit health systems in the country and the largest in North Texas in terms of inpatients and outpatients served.
The hospital has not set an end date for when they will reverse their decision.
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources
MORE FROM CBSDFW