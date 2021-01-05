Comments
HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A traffic stop in Hood County led to the firearm arrest of 33-year-old Matthew Michael Grottalio on Dec. 31, 2020.
The convicted felon was arrested in the 3100 block of Lipan Hwy after deputies found eight different firearms in his possession.
Grottalio was charged with eight counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm (felony 3-bond $10,000 each charge).
He’s currently out of jail on bond, according to Lt. Johnny Rose with the Hood County Sheriff’s Office.
