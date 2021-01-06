ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — This morning friends and loved ones will gather together in North Texas to remember son, student and athlete Ty Jordan.
It was on Christmas Day when the 19-year-old Mesquite native and star freshman running back for the University of Utah died after accidentally shooting himself while in Denton.
The funeral service for Jordan will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and begins at 11:00 a.m.
Jordan was a graduate of West Mesquite High School, where he also played football. He was also the first Utah player to earn the Pac-12 Football Freshman Offensive Player of the Year award.
One day before the teenager was set to be laid to rest the University of Utah announced that it is establishing the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship in honor of Jordan. The scholarship will be awarded to a Utah football player “who exemplifies the inspiring qualities that Jordan displayed through his work ethic, positivity and perseverance through adversity,” said Utah’s announcement.
Utes coach Kyle Whittingham and his wife, Jamie, made the first contribution to the scholarship fund with a $100,000 gift. Jordan led Utah in rushing for the 2020 season.
