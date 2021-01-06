‘Stop The Violence NOW’: Texas Lawmakers Urge Peace During US Capitol Chaos

(CBSDFW.COM) – Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who lost in his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in 2018, chastised Sen. Cruz on Twitter after Cruz called for the violence at the U.S. Capitol to stop on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

O’Rourke responded to Cruz’s tweet, “It is your self serving attempt at sedition that has helped to inspire these terrorists and their attempted coup.”

It is your self serving attempt at sedition that has helped to inspire these terrorists and their attempted coup. https://t.co/AGj44pipsd — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) January 6, 2021

Cruz responded, “Stop stoking division. Stop spreading hatred. Stop using malicious rhetoric (such as false & reckless charges of “sedition”). Stop showing contempt for the half of the country that disagrees with you. Violence is wrong. We can do better. We are one Nation. #EPluribusUnum”

Stop stoking division. Stop spreading hatred. Stop using malicious rhetoric (such as false & reckless charges of “sedition”). Stop showing contempt for the half of the country that disagrees with you. Violence is wrong. We can do better. We are one Nation. #EPluribusUnum https://t.co/Kikh4dW46u — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

