CBS News Live:Protesters Breach U.S. Capitol Building, Delay Certification/Debate On Election Results
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Beto O'Rourke, chaos, DFW News, protest, Texas, Texas News, Twitter, U.S. Capitol, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz

‘Stop The Violence NOW’: Texas Lawmakers Urge Peace During US Capitol Chaos

(CBSDFW.COM) – Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who lost in his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in 2018, chastised Sen. Cruz on Twitter after Cruz called for the violence at the U.S. Capitol to stop on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

O’Rourke responded to Cruz’s tweet, “It is your self serving attempt at sedition that has helped to inspire these terrorists and their attempted coup.”

Cruz responded, “Stop stoking division. Stop spreading hatred. Stop using malicious rhetoric (such as false & reckless charges of “sedition”). Stop showing contempt for the half of the country that disagrees with you. Violence is wrong. We can do better. We are one Nation. #EPluribusUnum”

CLICK HERE FOR LATEST ON HAPPENINGS AT U.S. CAPITOL

MORE FROM CBSDFW

CBSDFW.com Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply