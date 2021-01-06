WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who is leading an effort to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College certification, called for peace after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed barricades and confronted police outside the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Sen. Cruz tweeted, “Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW. The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support.”

North Texas Republican Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne said, “To everyone storming the People’s House: Stop the violence NOW. America is better than this.”

Texas Congressman Michael McCaul tweeted, “The violence and destruction we are witnessing in the Capitol is an assault on our democracy… I like many people voted for President Trump in the 2020 election and hoped for a different result. But violence and destruction is not the way to express your grievances. This is disgraceful and has to end.”

Texas Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw said succinctly on Twitter, “Stop this bullsh*t right now.”

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was part of a pro-Trump rally in Washington, DC and filed a lawsuit to attempt to nullify election results on four swing states that voted for Joe Biden, tweeted, “I am sorely disappointed today in the certification of the election, but I don’t believe violence is the answer. #ElectoralCollege #Elections2020″

Paxton went on to say, “I call on protesters in our state and our nation’s Capital to practice their constitutional right in a peaceful manner. I stand for election integrity and the democratic process. I will not tolerate violence and civil disorder.”

The Texas GOP tweeted, “The Texas GOP supports the rights of all to freely assemble and redress grievances. However, we do condemn violence and pray for all in our nation’s capital.”

