DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Due to COVID-19 cases and quarantine guidelines, North Texas schools districts are seeing a record number of teacher absences and are struggling to find enough substitutes.

While the demand for substitute teachers across the area is high, the pool of qualified and willing substitutes this year is significantly down.

The CBS 11 I-Team found some North Texas school districts are struggle far more than others to find substitutes.

The I-Team looked at the area’s 25 largest districts to find out how often schools were able to find a substitute teacher when needed.

In six of the largest districts in North Texas, schools were unable to find a substitute to fill-in nearly half the time when a teacher was out during the fall semester.

On the map below, click to find out the substitute fill rate for each district for the fall 2020 semester.

Also, there are links to how to apply to be a substitute teacher in each district.

Tonight at 10:00, the CBS 11 I-Team takes an in-depth look at what schools are doing to try and attract more substitutes.

