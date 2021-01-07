DALLAS (CSBDFW.COM) – Dallas-based Pizza Inn has joined the discussion about alleged voter fraud in the Presidential election, making their stance clear — it’s “probable.”

In a series of tweets on the same day Pro-Trump protestors stormed the Capitol, the restaurant chain questioned the results.

“Like most Americans, we are alarmed by the uncertainties and resulting lack of faith in our election system,” said Brandon Solano, Chief Executive Officer of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. “We have a right to fair elections with unchallenged legitimacy, and that begins with a system that is both transparent and secure. Whether your candidate won or lost, we should all have confidence in a process that helps us celebrate, or at least accept, the results. The current election system is dangerous for our democracy, breeding uncertainty, unrest and in some extreme cases, political violence. This has to stop.”

The restaurant’s first tweet touted its brand that “stays squarely focused on creating a close-knit community centered on traditional American values.”

Another tweet claimed: “As the New Year begins, our nation continues to be divided over the results of the recent election. Millions of Americans believe that widespread voter fraud may have changed the results of the Presidential election. We believe this is probable, but the fact that we can’t say for certain is what concerns us most.”

The chain also called on Texas lawmakers via Twitter to “to take steps to rebuild confidence in the voting process so that America’s hometowns can come together to celebrate our democracy in future elections.”

The Pizza Inn feed then listed what they considered “common sense changes” to the federal election laws.

• Requiring valid identification of all voters;

• Matching signature, address and identification on all ballots;

• Eliminating electronic voting machines until they have the ability to be audited;

• Exclusively using paper ballots, for audit and recount purposes;

• Eliminating mail-in ballots, as we should not prioritize voter convenience over election integrity; and,

• Restricting absentee ballots, with exceptions for military, college students, disabled persons and the elderly.

“We will no doubt be vilified by some for these reasonable and responsible suggestions,” said Solano. “We may even be accused of supporting voter suppression for recommending solutions that we believe would advance the cause of election integrity.”

He was right.

“Great way to ruin your brand in one short thread,” one man tweeted.

Another tweeted, “I wish I lived near you guys so I could order pizza from somewhere else.”

The last series of tweets touched on what the eatery considers its responsibility.

“We feel that we have a responsibility as a proud and patriotic American company to go on-the-record with our concerns, and our recommendations,” said Solano. “We may even be accused of supporting voter suppression for recommending solutions that we believe would advance the cause of election integrity. But pursuing this worthy, non-partisan goal is not suppression; it’s democracy in action. We believe in the United States of America and have confidence that God will see our country through this troubling time. We leave our thoughts and next steps in the hands of our elected officials… whoever they may be.”

The first Pizza Inn opened in 1958 across from the Southern Methodist University campus in Dallas.

