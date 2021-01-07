DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking the public for help finding a missing mother and young daughter.

Police said on Tuesday, Jan. 6 around 5:00 p.m., Marleisha Randolph got into a silver GMC truck with her daughter, 5-year-old Car’miya Randolph at their home at 3200 San Paula Ave.

They have not been seen since.

Police describe Marleisha as “a Black female, 28 years old, 5’05” tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.”

They describe Car’miya as “a Black female, 5 years old, 3’00” tall, 60 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.”

Both were last seen wearing a black jacket and white shirt.

The family has reason to believe they are in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268.

