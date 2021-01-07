DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas church sustained significant damage after a fire broke out just after midnight.
It was just before 1:30 a.m. when Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the New Light Church, in the 9300 block of Elam Road in the Pleasant Grove area.
When firefighters arrived they could see flames coming through the roof. Initially firefighters began an interior attack, but crews quickly realized the fire had spread to the attic and become too big and began a defensive attack.
Some 40 firefighters, and additional support personnel, battled the 2-alarm blaze.
As of 3:30 a.m. fire crews were still at the scene using ground lines and aerial ladder pipes to ‘surround and drown’ the fire.
Officials said the church sustained significant damage.
The church was not open when the fire broke out. There were no injuries reported.
Investigators are still trying determine the exact cause of the fire.
