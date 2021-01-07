AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials in Texas announced Thursday that the next round of COVID-19 vaccines will mostly go to large hubs that can provide doses to tens of thousands of people.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said the doses would arrive next week and would go to large providers as the state continues to expand vaccination efforts.
Officials said the large hubs should be able to vaccinate more than 100,000 people who fall under the eligibility requirements such as being a frontline worker, a resident over the age of 65, or someone with a medical condition that puts them at high risk of severe infection.
According to officials, a list of the hubs will be released before the end of this week once the vaccine allocation has been finalized.
Some smaller sites throughout the state will receive additional vaccines.
