AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – State Representative Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie) is once again making his displeasure with Attorney General Ken Paxton abundantly clear.

Rep. Turner said on Thursday, Jan. 7, as the legislative session approaches, lawmakers need to consider holding Paxton accountable for actions since Joe Biden became President-elect.

He mentioned censure and impeachment as possible options to “hold this out-of-control Attorney General accountable.”

Rep. Turner holds Paxton partially responsible for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday involving Trump supporters trying to keep Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

He is also upset about the “fraudulent lawsuit” Paxton filed to try to throw out the votes in four battleground states President Trump lost last November.

Democratic State Rep. Chris Turner ‘Pressing For Answers’ On AG Ken Paxton’s Lawsuit Against 4 Swing States Biden Won

Rep. Turner released the following statement on Thursday:

“The Legislature must thoroughly investigate the role Attorney General Ken Paxton played in yesterday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and hold him accountable for it. From filing a fraudulent lawsuit that fueled unhinged conspiracy theories about a free and fair election, to egging on the crowd of insurrectionists in Washington, DC, Paxton has played a major role in creating the national crisis that culminated with the first breach of our nation’s capital since the War of 1812. Paxton’s actions would be shameful for any elected official, but are especially so for the top law enforcement officer of the state. Even today, Paxton has used social media to spread lies about yesterday’s acts of violence and insurrection.

“As the 87th Legislature quickly approaches, it is our duty as legislators to consider all options at our disposal to hold this out-of-control Attorney General accountable. The Legislature has a wide array of tools at its disposal, including, but not limited to: passing legislation that limits the jurisdiction of the OAG, reducing appropriations to his office, restricting use of funds appropriated, censure and impeachment. Everything needs to be on the table, because Ken Paxton has abused his power in an effort to subvert the will of the American people.”

