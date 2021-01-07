Comments
(CBS NEWS) – In a new video posted to Twitter on Thursday night, more than 24 hours after his supporters stormed the Capitol, President Trump said he is “outraged” by the “violence, lawlessness and mayhem” the day before. The president failed to condemn the violence as it was happening on Wednesday.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021
“A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”