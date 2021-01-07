NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After cold, drenching rains a few days ago and a subsequent warmup to spring like weather, a new storm system is expected to bring widespread rain and some snow to parts of North Texas this weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, a mix of rain and snow could begin as early as Saturday night, and a full changeover to snow could occur for some areas on Sunday morning.
Rain and snow could continue as late as Sunday night before ending by Monday morning.
It is hard to predict the snowfall accumulation amounts, but it does appear there could be sufficient accumulations.
Exactly what parts of North Texas will be hardest hit will depend on how the system tracks, but surface temperatures are expected to be near or above freezing through much of the day Sunday, and below freezing Sunday night into Monday morning.
Meteorologists say they are certain there will be a mix of rain and snow or a likely full transition to snow on Sunday. The amounts could be significant enough that roadways are negatively impacted.
While it’s possible most of North Texas will see snowfall this weekend, slightly warmer air could result in only cold rain for some areas.
