FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are searching for a teenager accused of murdering a 14-year-old girl last month.
Police said Andrew Newman, 17, is wanted for a murder that occurred on Dec. 30, 2020 in the 4300 block of Welch Avenue.
The victim’s name was not immediately released by police. Further details on her death were also not released.
Anyone who may have information on Newman’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 817.507.9219.
