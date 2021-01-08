DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In less than two weeks, President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, where Wednesday an angry mob overpowered police.

“I can imagine they’re rethinking everything at this point because they now understand everything is possible,” said Dr. Alex del Carmen, a criminology professor at Tarleton State University.

He said security this Inauguration Day will be higher than ever.

“I think it’s going to be one of the most protected places in the world,” he said.

Tall black metal fences have already gone up around the capitol, and thousands of members of the national guard have arrived to support law enforcement.

But most of the security in place won’t be visible to the public.

“You’re not gonna see the drones; you’re not going to see the cyber monitoring; you’re not going to see the intelligence analysts gathering information pre, during, and post; you’re not going to see the undercover agents in the crowd…” said Del Carmen.

The violent takeover of the capitol, he said, demonstrated a law enforcement agency’s failure to foresee a risk and to prepare for it.

It’s a mistake, he believes, they won’t make again on January 20.

“I hope on the 21 of January, we can all sit back and say no one got hurt, we had, we had a peaceful transition of power.”

As always, the U.S. Secret Service will take the lead in coordinating security around the inauguration.

In a statement Friday, Jan 8, the agency said it has spent well over a year “working tirelessly to anticipate and prepare for all possible contingencies at every level to ensure a safe and secure Inauguration Day.”

