DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 2,246 new cases of COVID-19, along with seven more deaths.
Sunday’s case count brings the total in the county to 192,567, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Health officials said 259 of Sunday’s cases are considered probable.
Seven more deaths were also reported, for a total of 1,773. The seven patients all had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions. Their ages ranged from 40s to 80s.
New hospitalizations data will be released on Tuesday, Jan. 12. On Saturday, county health officials reported 1,183 patients were in hospitals with COVID-19.
Dallas County is also getting ready to host three large COVID-19 vaccination sites, which were announced by the state on Sunday. One of the sites will be at Fair Park. Residents who fall under Phase 1A and 1B groups must register and set up an appointment.
In Tarrant County, 2,950 cases and no new deaths were reported on Sunday. The county’s totals are now at 176,790 cases and 1,711 deaths.
