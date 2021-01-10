Snow In North Texas As Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Are In EffectSnow has arrived for parts of North Texas as a winter storm warning is in effect for western and southern counties and much of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is under a winter weather advisory.

DFW Weather: Winter Storm Warning For Parts Of North Texas, Advisory For MetroplexThe winter storm watch that was issued for parts of North Texas on Friday has been upgraded to a warning, and now most of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is under a winter weather advisory.

State Readying Resources Ahead Of Winter Weather In North TexasGovernor Greg Abbott on Friday, Jan. 8, placed "numerous resources on standby" ahead of a winter weather event expected to impact the state of Texas this weekend.