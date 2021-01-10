WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas man, identified as Larry Rendell Brock, who was allegedly seen holding zip ties inside the Senate Chamber of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 assault has been arrested and charged, the Department of Justice announced Sunday.

Officials said in a news release that Brock was arrested in Texas on Sunday and was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or ground without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Brock was allegedly wearing a green helmet, a green tactical vest, a black camo jacket and was holding white flex cuffs that are usually used by law enforcement to restrain or detain subjects, officials said.

Another man, Eric Gavelek Munchel of Tennessee, was also arrested on Sunday and faced the same charges.

The New Yorker reports Brock is an Air Force veteran who lives in North Texas. In an interview with the magazine, Brock said he doesn’t hold racist views and supported President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud.

“The President asked for his supporters to be there to attend, and I felt like it was important, because of how much I love this country, to actually be there,” Brock told the New Yorker about going to Washington, D.C. that day.

The riot last Wednesday took over headlines as the president and his supporters called for the 2020 election results to be overturned due to unfounded claims of voter fraud. In the end, five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the Capitol siege. The officer, Brian Sicknick, died as a result of injuries sustained during the riot.

One person, Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, was shot to death by an officer as she was breaking into the building and three others died from medical emergencies, according to police.

