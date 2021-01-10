(CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials in Texas announced last week that the next round of COVID-19 vaccines will mostly go to large hubs that can provide doses to tens of thousands of people.

On Sunday, the state released a list of the vaccination hubs that will be receiving the large doses this week. Officials said the goal is to expand vaccination efforts and provide simpler ways of signing up for an appointment.

The list includes links where residents can register and set up an appointment.

For now, Dallas County is getting three vaccination hubs (including Fair Park), Denton County is getting one and Tarrant County will have two. Collin County will not have a large hub this week.

As several people have noted, Collin County will not get a vaccine hub this week. It’ll be the largest Texas county (by population) without one. 8 sites in the county, tho, will receive smaller allocations for a total of 1900 doses countywide. You can find them listed here: pic.twitter.com/19Siimk7aw — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) January 10, 2021

Officials said the large hubs should be able to vaccinate thousands who fall under the Phase 1A and 1B eligibility requirements such as being a frontline worker, a resident over the age of 65, or someone with a medical condition that puts them at high risk of severe infection.

Officials are urging residents to not just show up at a hub. Residents need to find out in advance if walk ups are accepted.

Vaccine supplies are still limited and officials said some residents may be placed on a waiting list as efforts continue.

