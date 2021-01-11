DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time ever, the Dallas Zoo’s annual Zoo To Do fundraiser is relocating – to the internet.

“Wild Night In” is normally hosted at the Zoo in late 2020 but will now be streamed online on January 28, 2021.

“We would have loved nothing more than to welcome guests to the Zoo for our traditional Zoo To Do fundraiser, but it simply was not possible. As was the theme for almost all of 2020, we pivoted and found a way to bring some of the best parts of Zoo To Do to an even broader audience with our Wild Night In virtual event,” said Gregg Hudson, president and CEO of the Dallas Zoo.

The event will feature familiar faces from the Dallas Zoo (both human and animal), giving virtual “guests” a closer look at the work that went on despite the challenges the Zoo faced as an organization last year.

“We all know 2020 was a year like no other, and that was particularly true for the Zoo, as we faced multimillion dollar financial losses because of an extended closure, and limited guest capacity once we were able to safely reopen. The fundraising we do through an event like Wild Night In is more critical now than it ever has been, and we’re looking forward to a great response from those who join us for this year’s virtual celebration,” said Hudson.

Those watching will have opportunities to support the Zoo during the event by bidding in a live online auction, participating in a raffle, or making a direct donation.

The virtual fundraiser will be streamed on the Zoo’s website, as well as on its Facebook page and YouTube channel. The live feed will begin with a countdown starting at 6:15 p.m. CST on Thursday, January 28, and the main event will start at 6:30 p.m. CST that evening. The program is set to run for approximately 45 minutes.

A video replay will remain available on the Zoo’s website and YouTube channel after.

