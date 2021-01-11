Comments
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Glenn Heights City Council has approved a resolution authorizing the City Manager to institute a temporary policy to provide limited paid personal leave for qualifying employees who suffer documented adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccination.
“The unanimous vote of the city council for this policy is but another example of the ongoing support for our essential workers and staff,” said Glenn Heights Mayor Harry A. Garrett.
The temporary policy will provide up to two personal days for employees with documented adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine.
The City of Glenn Heights is situated in both Dallas and Ellis counties.
