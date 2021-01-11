ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The only thing holding Texas back from vaccinating more people is having enough doses available, according to Governor Greg Abbott, who visited a large vaccination hub in Arlington Monday, Jan 11.

The vaccine site at the Arlington Convention Center, able to administer up to 2,000 doses a day, is representative of the new model Texas has adjusted to over the last week. Instead of more locations with fewer doses, 28 locations around the state are setting up to move thousands of people through.

Abbot said supply of doses is now the biggest complaint he hears.

As of mid-day Monday, the governor reported that 42% of the doses the state had received had been administered.

The largest discrepancy was in doses delivered to CVS and Walgreens for use in nursing homes and long term care facilities.

Just 15% of those doses have been administered, to just over 75,000 people.

Abbott was critical of the process, saying there is no reason for it to be moving as slowly as it is.

Going forward the governor said the state expect to receive 310,000 “first” doses a week, and as many as 500,000 “second” doses.

The governor visited with several people Monday who were receiving shots. Most of them told him the process of getting an appointment window, and getting in and out had been relatively easy to do.

“This is a part of our process both as a state, as well as working collaboratively with leaders at a local level, to get more doses out to Texas at an even swifter pace,” he said.

Abbott clarified Monday that people are able to receive doses at any location, no matter what county they live in.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said he is working with 10 county judges in mostly rural counties in the region to make sure they have access to available doses.

Another large hub is expected to open Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 12 at the Hurst Convention Center.

It will be staffed by members of 14 different area fire departments.

Texas Health Resources is also opening four clinics in the county Tuesday, and beginning to administer doses to thousands of people who are on the county waiting list for an appointment now.

MORE FROM CBSDFW