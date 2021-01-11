DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to lead the country his rescue dog, Major, is getting a lot of fanfare… but it was a Texan who first had a rescue at the White House.

The Bidens adopted Major, a German shepherd, in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA). The shelter and Pumpkin Pet Insurance are now hosting a virtual event to celebrate the first shelter dog in the White House. The shelter is calling it the “largest virtual party for dogs.”

The “indogeration” event is scheduled for January 17, three days before Inauguration Day, and will be hosted by Jill Martin of NBC’s “Today.” A $10 minimum donation is required to join the Zoom event and all proceeds go to the DHA.

Though Major is the first shelter dog in the White House, he is not the first rescue. Before Major there was Yuki, a mixed breed pup abandoned by his owner at a gas station in Texas and rescued by President Lyndon B. Johnson’s daughter Luci. Yuki means snow in Japanese. When President Johnson left office on January 20, 1969, Yuki returned to LBJ Ranch with the President on Air Force One.

Bill Clinton’s family cat, Socks, was also a rescue.

And Major won’t be the only canine in the White House. The Bidens also have Champ, another German shepherd.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The CNN Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)

MORE FROM CBSDFW