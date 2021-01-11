NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the “New Year, New You” and it is time to recharge and re-energize.

To start right, Joy Bauer, a health and nutrition expert and the author of the best-selling novel ‘Joy Bauer’s Super Foods’ has a one-day detox plan that will leave you not only full but also energized. But there are two rules that everyone must follow.

1) Exercise for 45 minutes, walking counts too

2) Drink 10 cups of water.

Joy has a new interactive show on Amazon live you can cook along with her and ask questions in real time.

Here’s Joy’s Dressing recipe for the bloat busting salad

1-2 tsp of EVOO, lemon, lime juice and vinegar

While this salad requires a bit of chopping, the ingredients can easily be substituted for pre-chopped veggies, boxed or bagged salads or pre-shredded slaw.

Ingredients

LEMON-CHIA VINAIGRETTE

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons chia seeds

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

SALAD

4 cups packed stemmed kale leaves, thinly sliced

2 medium carrots, grated

8 ounces Brussels sprouts, trimmed and thinly sliced (about 2 1⁄2 cups)

2 to 3 cups finely chopped broccoli florets

2 1/2 cups shredded red/ purple cabbage

1 cup fresh blueberries

1/2 cup pumpkin seeds

1 avocado, sliced

Preparation

For the dressing:

1. In a small bowl, whisk together the mustard and 2 tablespoons water until emulsified.

2. Add the chia seeds and whisk again.

3. Add the lemon juice, oil, salt and pepper, and whisk to combine. If the chia seeds clump together, allow the dressing to sit for 5 minutes or so and then stir. It will become smoother and thicker as it sits.

For the salad:

1. In a large bowl, combine the kale, carrots, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and cabbage.

2. Stash in a sealed container in the fridge and build each salad when you’re ready to eat.

To assemble individual salads:

1. Transfer 2 cups of the veggie mixture with 2 tablespoons dressing to a plate.

2. Top with 2 to 3 tablespoons blueberries, 1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds, and avocado. Add extra dressing if you like.

For more tasty recipes, order Joy’s new cookbook “Joy Bauer’s Superfood!”

MORE FROM CBSDFW