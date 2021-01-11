DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – They turn busy intersections into racetracks, shutting them down to perform stunts in the middle of the night. Fueled by social media, it’s called sliding – and, just after midnight Saturday, it went wrong at the intersection of Northwest Highway and Preston Road. The driver careened into an Oncor power pole, which spewed sparks as it crashed to the ground.

“It’s unbelievable. I mean, I’m shocked,” said Brenna Stroup, who manages her grandparents’ shoe store, E.G.Gellar, just steps away from the intersection. “I see it in other parts of town, but to have it right here near our store. We’ve had cars nearly crash into our store before, so that could have easily happened.”

“There’s a matter of feet between the street and those people’s living rooms,” she said. “And a gas station. It could have been so much worse than it was.”

Anna’s Alterations lost power from the crash. Owner George Dimou knows his store could have easily been in the pickup truck’s path.

“Anything can happen, like people get hit or tear up your windows, stuff like that. And if it’s daytime, that’s even more risk,” Dimou said.

Dallas Police, who confirm the truck was stolen, formed a racing and speeding task force several years ago. They’ve issued more than 15,000 citations and made nearly 1,600 arrests. But neighbors worry it won’t be enough.

“To put lives at risk, it’s so dangerous,” said Stroup.

Not only is it illegal to participate in street racing, it’s also illegal to be a spectator. Dallas Police have issued more than 1,000 spectator citations since the task force began.

