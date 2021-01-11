GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texan Larry Brock who was allegedly seen holding zip ties inside the Senate Chamber of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 assault, made his first federal court appearance on Monday, Jan. 11.

Grapevine Police released his mugshot a short time later.

Brock was arrested and charged on Sunday, Jan 10, with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or ground without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Brock was identified in photos showing him standing in the well of the Senate, wearing a military-style helmet and body armor while holding a pair of zip-tie handcuffs.

Brock is a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel.

He confirmed to “The New Yorker” magazine he was involved in the breach and was holding zip ties.

He said he picked up the restraints to give to a police officer and regrets it.

The Associated Press reviewed social media posts, voter registrations, court files and other public records for more than 120 people, including Brock, either facing criminal charges related to the Jan. 6 unrest or who, going maskless during the pandemic, were later identified through photographs and videos taken during the melee.

The evidence gives lie to claims by right-wing pundits and Republican officials such as Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., that the violence was perpetrated by left-wing antifa thugs rather than supporters of the president.

“If the reports are true,” Gaetz said on the House floor just hours after the attack, “some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters. They were masquerading as Trump supporters and, in fact, were members of the violent terrorist group antifa.”

Steven D’Antuono, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington field office, told reporters that investigators had seen “no indication” antifa activists were disguised as Trump supporters in last Wednesday’s riot.

The AP found that many of the rioters had taken to social media after the November election to retweet and parrot false claims by Trump that the vote had been stolen in a vast international conspiracy.

Several had openly threatened violence against Democrats and Republicans they considered insufficiently loyal to the president.

During the riot, some livestreamed and posted photos of themselves at the Capitol.

Afterwards, many bragged about what they had done.

