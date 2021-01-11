COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM) – The Coppell Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three men who accosted a woman at the Wellington Place Apartments.

The attempted Aggravated Robbery happened on Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:45 p.m.

Wearing black hoodies and surgical masks, the men attacked the victim in the common area of the apartment complex. She had arrived home and parked her car when she first saw them walking on the sidewalk. She noticed them lingering in the area. As she got out of her car, one of the men approached her from behind and demanded her property. But the victim screamed and ran away.

A witness told police he saw the men fleeing westbound in the parking lot toward MacArthur Blvd.

Anyone with information about the crime, or who saw something suspicious that night should call Detective Steve Hayes at 972.304.3604.

MORE FROM CBSDFW