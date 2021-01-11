HUMBLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone’s New Year is starting off nicely to the tune of $8 million.

The wait is on for whoever bought a winning lottery ticket at Fuel Zone in Humble this week.

“We look forward to meeting the first Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2021,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

A winning ticket that picked all six numbers drawn Saturday night was sold at the store in the 6300 block of FM-1960, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 3-11-23-35-41-54.

The sale was the latest winning ticket sold in the area in the past month.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 13 will reset to an estimated annuitized $5 million.

