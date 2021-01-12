LIVE EVENTTexas Legislative Session Coverage Begins At Noon Here With CBS 11 Political Reporter, Jack Fink
By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It was around 4:30 a.m. on January 12 when police in Fort Worth received a call reporting shots fired in the 7500 block of Portman Avenue.

Once at the scene officers determined that a group of juveniles and young adults took an Instagram argument offline and met in person.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The drama escalated into a large physical fight between the group, with at some point several rounds being fired from at least 2 guns.

A man was shot and taken in a private vehicle to an emergency clinic where health workers immediately had him transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The victim, whose name has not been released, is in critical condition.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Police continue their search for the shooting suspects, who had fled the scene before officers arrived.

